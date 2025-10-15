2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 5)

Week five of QMJHL action kicks off tonight with two games at 6 PM EST:
Here's how the league is shaping up after the first month-load of 'Q' action.
1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (7-0-2)
2. Charlottetown Islanders (8-1-2)
3. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5-2-3)
4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (5-2-1)
5. Moncton Wildcats (4-2-2)
6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-2-0)
7. Newfoundland Regiment (5-5-0)
8. Saint John Sea Dogs (5-3-1)
9. Shawinigan Cataractes (4-2-2)
10. Quebec Remparts (4-5-1)
11. Gatineau Olympiques (6-5-0)
12, Halifax Mooseheads (5-3-0)
13. Drummondville Voltigeurs (4-3-2)
14. Victoriaville Tigres (4-3-0)
15. Rimouski Océanic (4-4-1)
16. Val-d'Or Foreurs (3-4-2)
17. Cape Breton Eagles (2-3-3)
18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-7-3)
