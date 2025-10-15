    • Powered by Roundtable

    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 5)

    Oct 15, 2025, 16:14
    2025-26 Power Rankings: QMJHL Regular Season (Week 5)

    Oct 15, 2025, 16:14
    Week five of QMJHL action kicks off tonight with two games at 6 PM EST:

    • Val-d'Or at Moncton - 6 PM EDT
    • Victoriaville at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

    Here's how the league is shaping up after the first month-load of 'Q' action.

    Tier One - Contenders

    1. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (7-0-2)

    2. Charlottetown Islanders (8-1-2)

    3. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5-2-3)

    4. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (5-2-1)

    Tier Two - Pretenders

    5. Moncton Wildcats (4-2-2)

    6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (6-2-0)

    7. Newfoundland Regiment (5-5-0)

    8. Saint John Sea Dogs (5-3-1)

    9. Shawinigan Cataractes (4-2-2)

    10. Quebec Remparts (4-5-1)

    11. Gatineau Olympiques (6-5-0)

    12, Halifax Mooseheads (5-3-0)

    Tier Three - Hopefuls

    13. Drummondville Voltigeurs (4-3-2)

    14. Victoriaville Tigres (4-3-0)

    15. Rimouski Océanic (4-4-1)

    16. Val-d'Or Foreurs (3-4-2)

    17. Cape Breton Eagles (2-3-3)

    18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (0-7-3)

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

