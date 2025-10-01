Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

The Saint John Sea Dogs have filled their third and final import spot, announcing the signing of Swedish defenseman Max Vilen on Wednesday.

Vilen, 19, is a product of the Malmö Redhawks system, playing last season primarily with the team's U20 side, scoring 19 (4+15) points in 36 games. He appeared in four SHL games in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-3 blueliner finalizes the Sea Dogs import selections for 2025-26, joining Patryk Zubek and 2026 NHL draft eligible Olivers Murnieks.

The Sea Dogs are off to a 2-2 start to the new season, splitting two game sets against Cape Breton and Halifax across the QMJHL's first two weekends. They slotted in at 14th in THN's week three power rankings.

Vilen went undrafted to the NHL, and currently has no NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

