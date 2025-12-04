2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings - Week 12

December is underway with the 12th week of the QMJHL season on tap. Four games are on deck to kick off the twelfth month of the year:

Saint John vs Moncton - 6 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda vs Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Rimouski vs Gatineau - 6 PM EST

Shawinigan vs Drummondville - 7 PM EST

Here's a look at who's hot and who's not to begin the holiday season.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (17-5-3)

2. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (17-6-3)

3. Moncton Wildcats (16-6-3)

While the top tier remains the same as last week, the Sags' grip on the top spot is fading, coming off a 1-2 weekend to end November, but they just did enough with a win over Val-d'Or. Meanwhile, Blainville-Boisbriand move up a spot over Moncton with a strong weekend, but both teams are looking strong, and starting to get healthier.

Tier Two - Pretenders

4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (15-6-3)

5. Shawinigan Cataractes (14-6-3)

6. Charlottetown Islanders (14-8-4)

7. Drummondville Voltigeurs (14-8-3)

8. Halifax Mooseheads (14-8-2)

9. Newfoundland Regiment (13-11-2)

10. Quebec Remparts (13-11-2)

11. Sherbrooke Phoenic (12-9-3)

12. Rimouski Océanic (13-11-1)

The list of pretenders in the QMJHL remains long, with the mushy middle of teams around the playoff mix are really fighting for seeding. It was a good weekend for the Shawinigan Cataractes, who are now 8-2 in their last 10 with Felix Lacerte now leading the league outright in goals. Just like most of the rest of this tier, however, they're probably one piece away from being able to jump into the contenders group.

Tier Three - Hopefuls

13. Cape Breton Eagles (10-9-5)

14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (10-11-4)

15. Gatineau Olympiques (11-14-1)

16. Victoriaville Tigres (9-13-4)

17. Saint John Sea Dogs (10-14-1)

While these five teams could still go on a run, it's starting to become clearer what their paths will be when the holiday trade period opens in a few weeks' time. Building for the future will have to be balanced with remaining a respectable side for the rest of this season.

Tier Four - Rebuilders

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (4-19-4)

After another winless weekend, the Drakkar are now nine points back of 17th-place Saint John. There's no hiding what their goals will be the rest of the way, it's time to play some younger players and build a contender for the future.

