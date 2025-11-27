Team CHL Loses To USA; Here's How The QMJHL's Prospects Fared

After taking the first edition of the CHL/USA Prospects Challenge last season, Team CHL fell to Team NTDP in the two-day tournament.

The United States National Developmental Program took Game 1 on Tuesday, their first victory in series history, winning 4-2.

While no QMJHL talents put up points on any of Team CHL's goals in Game 1, Saint John Sea Dogs' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and 2027 NHL Draft eligible Jamie Glance secured the NTDP's victory with the empty netter.

Despite the poor showing from Team CHL and the lack of statistical output from the QMJHL's players, Xavier Villeneuve had a remarkable game, leading both teams in game score, according to EliteProspects' Mitchell Brown's tracked data.

Game 2 fared better for Team CHL, landing a close 4-3 victory. Villeneuve secured the game-winning goal in the third; meanwhile, Maddox Dagenais got the primary assist on the tying mark. On the NTDP side, Glance would show up again, scoring the team's third goal, which had put the team ahead.

However, thanks to CHL's victory, both squads suited up for a 'super overtime' as both teams had won a game apiece. In the end, it was Team NTDP who came out on top.

In both games, Team CHL dominated in terms of shots and puck possession. Where Team CHL lacked was in getting into higher scoring areas. In Game 1, they were forced to the outside, and no players were able to consistently get the puck to medium or higher scoring areas.

Not to mention, many of Team CHL's players relied too much on instinct with passing, often passing to areas without looking, and there being nobody there.

This proved to be quite the opposite of the first series last year, where Team CHL looked stifled in Game 1, but ultimately dominated in Game 2 as the team began to play with more intention.

Below are the profiles of how the QMJHL's talents performed at the series:

Xavier Villeneuve

Xavier Villeneuve came into the tournament as the QMJHL player with the greatest draft stock, and his performance has only solidified it further.

Not only was he amongst the team's smartest and most creative play drivers, but he was also finding success defensively and laying out American players, two areas he's been criticized for lacking by scouts this season.

He was the do-it-all player, leading in shots, in transition and in physical engagements.

The very few criticisms stem from some tripping calls in Game 2 and needing to reel in his 'hero-puck' tendencies.

Nevertheless, it would be hard for anyone to doubt him after a tournament like that.

Egor Shilov

In terms of Egor Shilov's performance at the tournament, it ran more hot and cold.

The flashes of skill and brain were there and undeniable. There were certain passing attempts by Shilov, especially in the first game, where he saw space and play open up to pass, which his linemates were not able to anticipate.

Additionally, he was a strong player on the defensive side of the puck; when engaged, he was proactive, stripping pucks off. He also served as one of Team CHL's best players on zone entries.

However, his engagement was not consistent throughout the game, occasionally drifting on autopilot. Furthermore, while some scouts may appreciate his feistiness, he did get a little testy with cross-checks in the third period of Game 2, which could have jeopardized his team's comeback attempt further.

If he can keep his head in the game more often, especially with how well he's doing in Victoriaville, there is a chance he could jump into the Top 10 as well.

Charlie Morrison

Missing the beginning of the season with an injury, Charlie Morrison's draft campaign hasn't gotten quite off to the start he may have hoped. His production, three points in 10 games, since returning, has also been rather underwhelming.

This tournament could have been the perfect opportunity for Morrison to break out or even show flashes of skill as he had throughout last season. Instead, it was a bit more of a muted performance.

Morrison was used sparingly throughout the series, serving as the seventh defenseman in Game 1 and being thrust into the top six for Game 2. He went point-less and didn't show much on-the-puck flashes. However, defensively, he was one of Team CHL's most engaged players, both defending on the rush as well as picking up defensive retrievals.

No doubt he still remains a legitimate prospect, and teams will surely appreciate his steadiness, but he remains one who will likely go outside the first round if drafted today.

Maddox Dagenais

Being a former QMJHL first overall pick and having a bit of a slower start to his junior career, partly due to injuries, Maddox Dagenais had a lot to prove this tournament.

It's safe to say he proved some doubters wrong. His physical play has remained a plus, with his trademarked reverse hit landing on an unfortunate NTDP player in Game 2.

However, he did also connect on a few nifty quick passes, and his engagement was pretty strong throughout the tournament, something he's been criticized for with the Remparts.

It's rather unlikely that Dagenais will be a top pick in the draft, but he did prove that he more than belonged on this team and furthermore proved that he should be worthy of a pick come June.

