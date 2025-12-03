Phoenix Sign Former London Knights Defenseman PJ Fagan

The Sherbrooke Phoenix are fighting for playoff positioning, and made an addition to their defense corps on Tuesday, signing former OHL blueliner PJ Fagan.

Fagan, 18, played parts of three seasons with the London Knights after being made a third-round selection in the 2023 OHL draft.

While he played in 44 games last season, and eight this year, he was never able to become a regular on the perennial contending Knights, as evidenced by his zero playoff appearances in his Knights career, who are coming off back-to-back OHL championships.

For Sherbrooke, Fagan's signing gives them a boost on the back-end as the team currently sits fifth in the Western conference, and is pushing for playoff positioning as the calendar shifts into the holiday season.

The Brampton, Ont., native still has two years of junior eligibility, including his overage season, so it's possible he could be a mainstay for more than just the remainder of 2025-26.

