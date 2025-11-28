Goaltender Zach Pelletier Traded From Huskies To Drakkar

With a recent injury to Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar were in need of a quick fix between the pipes.

On Friday, they filled that hole, acquiring goaltender Zach Pelletier from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft.

Pelletier, 19, was a 2nd round pick of the Gatineau Olympiques back in the 2022 draft, playing parts of three seasons for the team before a mid-season trade last year to Rouyn-Noranda. With the Huskies last year, he played in 10 regular season game and appeared in one playoff game.

This year, however, he's been unable to find a QMJHL start, playing the Saint-Jérôme Panthères in Jr. A, with Samuel Meloche and Alexandre Raymond winning the crease in camp.

With an injury to Drakkar starter Lucas Beckman, who is estimated to miss the next four weeks, Baie-Comeau needed another goaltender, and were able to acquire one with two full seasons of QMJHL experience in Pelletier for fairly cheap.

This also gives Baie-Comeau some insurance in goal if the last-place side wishes to move Beckman to a contender before the end of the trade period in January.

