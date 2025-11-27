    • Powered by Roundtable

    Remparts Sign Former OHL Centre Ethan Toms

    Nov 27, 2025, 17:33
    Quebec adds Ethan Toms, who didn't have a spot in OHL Oshawa this year, to bolster the team's attacking depth.

    Sitting .500 in a tight Eastern conference, the Quebec Remparts made a move to shore up their depth at centre, adding former Oshawa Generals forward Ethan Toms.

    Toms, 19, played parts of four seasons with the Generals after being named a fourth-round pick in the 2022 OHL draft by the team.

    In total, he put up 30 (12+18) points in 144 career OHL games, with his best season coming in 2024-25, where he put up nine goals and 13 assists in 60 games.

    This season, through 12 OHL games, Toms failed to find the scoresheet in Oshawa. In two games for the Jr. A for the Pickering Panthers, however, he put up two goals and three assists.

    So, without a home in the Generals lineup, the Norwood, Ont., native will move to Quebec City, a team fighting for playoff positioning that could use an experienced centre in its bottom six.

    Toms does not currently have any USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

