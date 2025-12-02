Drakkar Release Blueliner Maxime Lapointe

Another departure has hit the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, as the team has, by mutual agreement, released defenseman Maxime Lapointe on Tuesday.

Lapointe, 19, joined the Drakkar for training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season, and made the team after a tryout invitation. In two seasons with the team, he played in 52 regular season and 10 playoff games, recording a combined three assists.

The Ajax, Ont., native came up through the York-Simcoe Express system before joining the Quebec private school system, attending Stanstead College and playing for their varsity team, where his play earned him his camp invite.

For the Drakkar, this is yet another piece of movement during a tough and trying season. While the playoffs may be out of reach already, they can use this open roster spot to give some opportunities to younger players that could be part of their rebuild.

It's unclear what's next for Lapointe as of now, who has no current USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

