2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 10)

Week 10 of QMJHL action is set to depart tonight with three games:

Sherbrooke at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Newfoundland at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Halifax at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Here's how the league is shaping up going into new week.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (13-3-3)

2. Drummondville Voltigeurs (13-6-2)

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (14-5-3)

4. Charlottetown Islanders (13-6-4)

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens stumble a bit after taking the No. 1 spot last week, but ultimately not enough to see them fall from the top. Drummondville continues its rapid ascension up the ranks, while Blainville looks to take back the No. 1 spot that it's dropped after weaker performances after being hit hard by injuries.

Tier Two - Pretenders

5. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (12-6-3)

6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (11-6-2)

7. Moncton Wildcats (11-6-2)

8. Newfoundland Regiment (11-8-2)

9. Shawinigan Cataractes (10-6-3)

10. Halifax Mooseheads (11-6-2)

11. Quebec Remparts (10-10-1)

12. Gatineau Olympiques (11-11-0)

13. Rimouski Océanic (10-10-1)

Pretty much this entire tier, apart from the Newfoundland Regiment, who are on a 3-game point streak, are completely stagnant. Sherbrooke remains one of the most interesting teams of this group, with a 26.4 power play percentage and killing 85.3 percent of penalties shorthanded.

Tier Three - Hopefuls

14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (8-9-4)

15. Saint John Sea Dogs (9-10-1)

16. Victoriaville Tigres (8-10-3)

17. Cape Breton Eagles (7-8-5)

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (4-15-4)

All five of these teams are continuing to trend downwards, all with a sub .500 win percentage through their last 10 games. The one team showing the potential to move up, however, is the Victoriaville Tigres, who have gotten points through their last three games and own a whopping 30.3 conversion rate on the powerplay--leading the league.

