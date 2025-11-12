Olympiques Blueliner Desmet Leaves Team

Just 10 games into his second season with the Gatineau Olympiques, defenseman Charles Desmet is leaving the team to move closer to his family home, the team announced.

The 18-year-old forward had two goals in 10 games to start this season, after scoring 10 (2+8) points in 47 contests last year.

Desmet was a third-round pick by the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the 2023 QMJHL draft, but played just three games with the team in his rookie year before being traded to Gatineau ahead of the 2024-25 season.

For the Olympiques, this loss will be a small hit to the squad's forward depth as the season progresses. Desmet was in and out of the lineup this year, primarily featuring on the fourth line right wing when in the lineup.

Gatineau currently sits fifth in the Western conference with a 10-9-0 record.

