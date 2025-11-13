40 Players Named To 2026 QMJHL Cup Roster

The QMJHL Cup is a chance for the top QMJHL draft prospects to showcase themselves to scouts and connect with their potential future major junior front offices.

This year, the event will take place from December 10 to 14 in Châteauguay, and 40 of the top AAA players from across Quebec have been invited to participate in the event.

These players will hope to boost their stock ahead of next summer's QMJHL draft in Halifax.

Below is a list of each player invited:

Forwards

Louka Blanchette – Collège Charles-Lemoyne (LHEQ)

Hugo Cantoro – Rousseau-Royal Laval-Montréal (LHEQ)

Mathis Carignan – Séminaire Saint-Joseph (RSEQ)

Sidney Chartrand – Collège Bourget (RSEQ)

Jordan Cleary – Espoirs Saguenay Lac Saint-Jean (LHEQ)

Loïk Desjardins – Collège Charles-Lemoyne (LHEQ)

Dominic Duplantie – Rousseau-Royal Laval-Montréal (LHEQ)

Benjamin Grégoire – Pionniers Lanaudière (LHEQ)

Raphaël Houle – Corsaires Pointe-Lévy (LHEQ)

Renaud Hubert – Estacades Mauricie (LHEQ)

Kieran Larsen – Selwyn House School (CSSHL)

Justin Letendre – Gaulois Richelieu (LHEQ)

Olivier Necak – Sélects du Nord (LHEQ)

Alexandre Paradis – Collège de Lévis (RSEQ)

Félix Potvin-Leblond – Blizzard AAA (LHEQ)

Maxime Poulin – Harfangs Triolet (LHEQ)

Mickael Rhéaume – Conquérants Basses-Laurentides (LHEQ)

Willyam Robidoux – Gaulois Richelieu (LHEQ)

Samuel Salomon – Conquérants Basses-Laurentides (LHEQ)

Raphaël Tétreault – Collège Charles-Lemoyne (LHEQ)

Thomas Thibault – Canam Beauce-Appalaches (LHEQ)

Alexis Turcotte – Estacades Mauricie (LHEQ)

Joseph Vachon – Canam Beauce-Appalaches (LHEQ)

Zane Washipabano – Intrépide Outatouais (LHEQ)

Defensemen

Frédéric Anctil – Albatros Rivière-du-Loup (LHEQ)

Hudson Boucher – Lions Lac St-Louis (LHEQ)

Thomas Durocher – Gaulois Richelieu (LHEQ)

Eliot Faucher – Stanstead College (CSSHL)

Justin Gaudet – Canimex (LHEQ)

Mathieu Généreux – Stanstead College (CSSHL)

Jacob Gilbert – Gaulois Richelieu (LHEQ)

William Lachapelle – As Québec (LHEQ)

Zach-Olivier Morasse – Blizzard AAA (LHEQ)

Thomas Rossignol – École secondaire Fadette (RSEQ)

Matt Wilson – Conquérants Basses-Laurentides (LHEQ)

Brayden Woodley – Collège Bourget (RSEQ)

Goaltenders

Kingston Delisle – Grenadiers Lac St-Louis (LHEQ)

Philippe Harvey – Espoirs Saguenay Lac Saint-Jean (LHEQ)

Rayan Lacombe – Rousseau-Royal Laval-Montréal (LHEQ)

Florent Sy Lam Pham – Collège Charles-Lemoyne (LHEQ)

