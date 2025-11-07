Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

Sitting dead last in the QMJHL, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have added a third overager to their active roster.

Adam Cavallin, who was previously acquired by the Val-d'Or Foreurs following the 2024-25 campain, has been traded to the Drakkar for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 QMJHL draft.

This has been a season of quick turnover in the overage room of the Drakkar, already seeing the likes of Justin Gendron, Evan Bellamy, Samuel Boisvert and Louis-Charles Plourde departing the team as overagers already for various reasons.

Now, Cavallin joins Kyle Powers and Shawn Pearson as the 2005-born contingent in Baie-Comeau.

The German-born forward has bounced around teams across his junior hockey career, previously skating with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs before moving to the Drummondville Voltigeurs for the 2024-25 season.

Now, after just six games in Val-d'Or, in which he put up a goal and two assists, Cavallin be finding a new home in Baie-Comeau, hoping to help bring a struggling team out of the basement as he finishes up his overage season.

He currently has no USports or NCAA commitments for the 2026-27 campaign.

