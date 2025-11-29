2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 11)

Week 11 of QMJHL action is underway in the final weekend of November. Here's what the league is looking like heading into the final month of 2025.

Tier One - Contenders

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (16-4-3)

2. Moncton Wildcats (15-6-2)

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (15-6-3)

While there are still many contenders at the top of the league, these three take the crown as the best of the best. Moncton's hot streak takes them up a few spots from last week's edition, while Chicoutimi and Blainville-Boisbriand remain steady in the top tier.

Tier Two - Pretenders

4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (14-6-3)

5. Charlottetown Islanders (14-8-4)

6. Drummondville Voltigeurs (14-8-2)

7. Halifax Mooseheads (14-7-2)

8. Shawinigan Cataractes (12-6-3)

9. Sherbrooke Phoenix (12-9-2)

10. Rimouski Océanic (13-10-1)

11. Newfoundland Regiment (12-11-2)

12. Quebec Remparts (12-11-2)

The widest tier in the league keeps similar teams in it as last week, just in a different order. Notably, Charlottetown and Drummondville drop down after some tougher weeks, while Halifax's recent success moves them up a few spots. Each team in this tier is potentially a good winning streak away from jumping into the top tier.

Tier Three - Hopefuls

13. Val-d'Or Foreurs (10-10-4)

14. Cape Breton Eagles (8-9-5)

15. Gatineau Olympiques (11-13-1)

16. Saint John Sea Dogs (10-12-1)

17. Victoriaville Tigres (8-12-4)

These teams are, for the most part, struggling, though Val-d'Or has strung a few wins together of late. As the holiday trade period approaches, front offices in this tier will have to decide whether or not to sell veterans for futures or try and stick it out the rest of the way.

Tier Four - Rebuilders

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (4-18-4)

Unfortunately, it just isn't the Drakkar's year. Already having a brutal season, star goaltender Lucas Beckman has picked up an injury that will see him miss around four weeks, and it's probably time to fully commit to the rebuild and start thinking about next year.

