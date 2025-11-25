Sea Dogs Acquire Recently Departed Gendron From Drakkar

After stepping away from the last-placed Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Oct. 27, overage forward Justin Gendron's QMJHL future has seemingly been resolved.

The Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired the 20-year-old forward in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft and an eighth-round selection in 2027.

Gendron put up four (2+2) points in nine games this season before stepping away from the team. Last year, he was acquired by the Drakkar from the Victoriaville Tigres in another trade, putting up 37 (17+20) points combined across the regular season before adding five goals and three assists in the Drakkar's 11-game playoff run.

For Baie-Comeau, this trade is an opportunity to acquire some draft capital in exchange for an overage player who didn't want to play for the team.

Meanwhile, the Sea Dogs get the chance to add an experienced QMJHL veteran in his fifth season as they try and push up the standings for playoff positioning.

Currently, Gendron does not have any USports or NCAA commitments for 2026-27.

