    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sherbrooke Phoenix Goaltender Lands NCAA Commitment

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 26, 2025, 14:30
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus
    Jacob Titus

    Sherbrooke Phoenix Goaltender Lands NCAA Commitment

    Jacob Titus
    Nov 26, 2025, 14:30
    Jacob Titus
    Nov 26, 2025, 14:30
    Updated at: Nov 26, 2025, 14:30

    Undrafted netminder Justin BriseBois overcomes challenges to commit to Yale, continuing his family's gilded hockey legacy.

    Goaltender Justin BriseBois joined the Sherbrooke Phoenix this season after being passed over in the NHL draft. While the 6-foot-3 left-handed catcher has struggled to adapt to the jump from US high school-level hockey to the speed and competitive level of the 'Q', he has caught some attention, primarily from NCAA colleges down south.

    The Greenfield Park, QC, native recently secured a commitment to Yale University. BriseBois, 18, has an .862 over his first nine games with the Phoenix this season.

    BriseBois is a second-generation hockey man, making strides on the ice while his father, Julien, is a revered executive and general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which he helmed to two Stanley Cups. 

    Julien BriseBois with the Sherbrooke Phoenix (Photo: Vincent Levesque-Rousseau)

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Sea Dogs Acquire Recently Departed Gendron From Drakkar

    Islanders, Océanic Complete Affiliate Trade

    Eagles Release Forward Rocca, Defenseman Brauti

    Shawinigan's Ben Radley Departed Team, Returned To Ontario, OHL

    Cataractes Drop Import Pick, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Furuvik