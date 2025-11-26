Sherbrooke Phoenix Goaltender Lands NCAA Commitment

Goaltender Justin BriseBois joined the Sherbrooke Phoenix this season after being passed over in the NHL draft. While the 6-foot-3 left-handed catcher has struggled to adapt to the jump from US high school-level hockey to the speed and competitive level of the 'Q', he has caught some attention, primarily from NCAA colleges down south.

The Greenfield Park, QC, native recently secured a commitment to Yale University. BriseBois, 18, has an .862 over his first nine games with the Phoenix this season.

BriseBois is a second-generation hockey man, making strides on the ice while his father, Julien, is a revered executive and general manager for the Tampa Bay Lightning, which he helmed to two Stanley Cups.

