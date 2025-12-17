2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings: Week 14

Week 14 of the 2025-26 QMJHL season will be a short one, with just two days of games taking place on Tuesday and Thursday before a 10 day break ahead of the holiday break and opening of the trade period. Here's what's taking place on Wednesday, with all 18 teams in action:

Cape Breton at Charlottetown - 10 AM EST

Newfoundland at Moncton - 6 PM EST

Halifax at Saint John - 6 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Drummondville - 7 PM EST

Shawinigan at Victoriaville - 7 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

Rimouski at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Blainville-Boisbriand at Gatineau - 7 PM EST

And here's how the weekly power rankings are shaping up:

Tier One - Contenders

1. Moncton Wildcats (12-6-3) (Prev. 1)

2. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (20-5-5) (Prev. 2)

3. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (18-7-4) (Prev. 3)

Moncton and Chicoutimi have really pulled away from the pack in the Eastern conference, with the two being equal on points and eight ahead of third place Charlottetown. The Wildcats look in strong position as they try to defend their QMJHL title and get another crack at the Memorial Cup, and definitely could look to add when the trade period opens on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Armada remain top of the West, but are definitely still feeling the injury absences of Bill Zonnon, Jakub Milota and Spencer Gill. They remain in the top tier on pedigree and talent, but will need to string together more wins as the calendar flips to 2026 to remain with the top dogs.

Tier Two - Pretenders

4. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (18-8-3) (Prev. 5)

5. Drummondville Voltigeurs (18-9-3) (Prev. 4)

6. Charlottetown Islanders (16-10-5) (Prev. 7)

7. Shawinigan Cataractes (15-10-3) (Prev. 6)

8. Cape Breton Eagles (14-10-5) (Prev. 11)

9. Quebec Remparts (15-12-2) (Prev. 12)

10. Halifax Mooseheads (15-12-2) (Prev. 10)

11. Newfoundland Regiment (15-13-2) (Prev. 8)



The pretenders tier remains pretty wide, though it is still starting to separate week by week. Each team in this tier could hypothetically choose to add via trade, though some of the bottom teams in here will have to weigh on whether that really is the best decision.

In particular, Rouyn-Noranda and Drummondville have been strong lately, with both sides having some of the best records in the league over the past few weeks (behind just red-hot Moncton, of course) and are starting to push into the contenders discussion. Some strong additions in the trade market could be what they need to jump up to the top tier.

Tier Three - Hopefuls

12. Rimouski Océanic (15-13-1) (Prev. 9)

13. Sherbrooke Phoenix (13-12-4) (Prev. 13)

14. Val-d'Or Foreurs (12-14-4) (Prev. 14)

15. Gatineau Olympiques (12-15-2) (Prev. 15)

16. Victoriaville Tigres (11-15-4) (Prev. 16)

17. Saint John Sea Dogs (12-17-1) (Prev. 17)

The hopefuls tier remains pretty steady, aside from Rimouski dropping down, replacing Quebec. As a whole, these teams will likely be sellers, focusing on future succession plans, and won't be expected to make much noise come playoff times.

For some teams, like Saint John, the trade period will be about aligning the contention window around Alexis Joseph's timeline, and other teams here will have to similarly build around the age of their star talent.

Tier Four - Rebuilders

18. Baie-Comeau Drakkar (6-20-5)

It feels bad putting the Drakkar lonely in the bottom tier every week, but even after a .500 weekend for the squad last week, they still remain eight points out of second-last. Newly signed goaltender Samuel Caulfield looked solid in his first couple of starts, which is a plus as Lucas Beckman has likely played his last game in Baie-Comeau, but overall it would be a major surprise if Baie-Comeau finishes anywhere but last this season.

