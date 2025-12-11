Mathis Langevin Leaves Océanic, Joins NCAA

After being reduced to a backup role this season on the Rimouski Océanic, Mathis Langevin has decided to leave the club to sign in the NCAA with the University of Miami (Ohio).

Langevin, 19, was the Océanic's starter last season on its run to the QMJHL final, posting a sparkling 12-4 record, alongside a 1.57 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in the postseason.

This year, however, he's struggled, with a 3-7-0 record alongside a .891 save percentage and 3.74 GAA, even after a strong performance against a high-powered Blainville-Boisbriand offence last week.

Meanwhile, Rimouski's starter William Lacelle has been lights out this season, with a 12-4-1 record, while ranking first in the QMJHL among qualified starters with a .927 save percentage, and second in GAA with a mark of 2.30.

It's entirely possible Langevin would've been traded during the upcoming trade period anyway, seeing his history as a starter in the league and the need for a top goaltender on some playoff teams around the league.

However, it seems like the St-Zotique native wanted more of a say in where he'd be continuing his hockey career, and opted for the NCAA route.

Langevin was initially acquired last season from the Acadie-Bathurst Titan (now Newfoundland Regiment) in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks. He also spent time with the Shawinigan Cataractes as a rookie, after being made a third-round pick in the 2022 QMJHL draft.

Rimouski has called up Jacob St-Cyr from the QCHL in the meantime, who is yet to appear in a QMJHL game after being picked in the 12th round of the 2024 QMJHL draft.

Langevin was an invite to the Colorado Avalanche's rookie camp this fall, so it's possible NHL teams will continue to monitor his progress as he enters the collegiate ranks.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Danny Buckley Leaves Wildcats, Signs In BCHL

Drakkar Sign American Goalie Sam Caulfield

Phoenix Sign Former London Knights Defenseman PJ Fagan

Drakkar Release Blueliner Maxime Lapointe

Goaltender Zach Pelletier Traded From Huskies To Drakkar