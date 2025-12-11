Washington Capitals Prospect Miroslav Satan Jr. Signs With Shawinigan

The Shawinigan Cataractes have signed a recognizable name, as they announced the signing of free agent Miroslav Satan Jr. this morning.

Satan Jr., 19, is of course the son of Slovak hockey great Miroslav Satan, who put up 735 points in 1,050 career NHL games across five different teams, best known for his time with the Buffalo Sabres, and captained the Slovakian national team on numerous occasions.

The younger Satan is a Washington Capitals seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, and played the start of this season with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, failing to record a point in 26 games.

The 6'7 winger should bring some size as the Cataractes' third import, joining Elias Schneider and Jiri Klima, as the team looks to continue climbing the Western conference standings.

While Satan Jr. has extensive history with the Slovakian youth national teams, he was not named to the team's preliminary World Juniors roster for later this month, likely due to his uncertain club situation, so we likely won't see him suit up in Minnesota, even if he was on the team for last year's edition.

According to the team, the hulking Slovak will make his debut tonight against the Drummondville Voltigeurs. Surely, it won't be difficult to spot him on the ice.

