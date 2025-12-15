Mooseheads Acquire Overage Forward Samuel Rousseau From Huskies

The Halifax Mooseheads have made an addition to their overage group, acquiring forward Samuel Rousseau from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick on Monday.

Rousseau, 20, played parts of four seasons with the Huskies after being selected in the 12th round of the 2021 QMJHL draft. He left the team ahead of his overage year to join the BCHL's Victoria Grizzlies.

The St-Eustache native put up 30 (16+14) points in 24 games for the Grizzlies this year, before now leaving to head back to Quebec. Across his QMJHL career, he's recorded 54 (22+32) points in 159 regular season games, while also adding three goals and nine assists in 29 playoff appearances.

Rousseau will join Connor MacPhearson as the second overager on the Mooseheads' roster. The team still has room to add a third overager this season as well.

The 6-foot, 194-pound winger should slot somewhere in the middle of the forward group, and add some veteran experience to a fairly young group.

Halifax currently sits sixth in the Eastern conference with a 15-12-2 record.

