Danny Buckley Leaves Wildcats, Signs In BCHL

Danny Buckley joined the Moncton Wildcats after a successful training camp, but has now departed the team to sign with the BCHL's Surrey Eagles.

Buckley, 19, got into just six games this season with the Wildcats, going pointless.

The Rhode Island native played the past couple of seasons in his home state at St. George's School in the U.S. prep school system, and upon graduation got an invite to Moncton's camp ahead of the 2025-26 season.

However, Buckley couldn't find a home in the lineup, and now has decided to go a different way with his career, and is off to the BCHL.

The defending champion Wildcats currently sit first in the Eastern conference, leading the QMJHL with 41 points.

