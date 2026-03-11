2025-26 QMJHL Power Rankings: Week 26

Time really flies, and all of a sudden just two weeks remain in the 2025-26 QMJHL regular season. One game starts off week 26 on Wednesday:
Rouyn-Noranda at Rimouski - 7 PM EDT (EDIT: This game has been postponed to Friday, March 13, at 6 PM EDT due to weather)
Here's how the power rankings are looking as every team has just four or five games to go.
1. x - Chicoutimi Saguenéens (45-9-5) (Prev. 1)
2. x - Moncton Wildcats (45-10-4 (Prev. 2)
Chicoutimi is on a run of form that's honestly never been seen before. They've outscored their opponents 54-6 in their last five games. That is not a typo. This group is in the best form in the CHL by a mile, and are just obliterating anyone that comes in their path.
And yet, Moncton sit just one point behind them in the standings. The Wildcats are not to be taken lightly, as they have been simply dominant themselves, with Utah Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers leading the charge.
Both of these teams have pulled away from the rest of the pack in the QMJHL, and are the class of the league with just two weeks to go.
3. x - Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (36-17-6) (Prev. 3)
4. x - Drummondville Voltigeurs (37-17-6) (Prev. 4)
5. x - Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (35-17-7) (Prev. 5)
6. x - Newfoundland Regiment (36-21-3) (Prev. 6)
7. x - Charlottetown Islanders (31-21-8) (Prev. 8)
8. x - Shawinigan Cataractes (32-22-6) (Prev. 7)
Dedicated readers will notice the drop for the Armada, and frankly, they're a very hard team to place. On talent, they're right up there with the top two, yet they haven't been able to keep pace with them, and have been more in line with this second group of teams.
In reality, they're in some weird in between tier, but for the purpose of this exercise they come in tier two.
Meanwhile, most of the rest stays the same, save for a jump from an Islanders team that has been surging of late (though don't ask them how their trip to Chicoutimi went).
9. x - Quebec Remparts (30-23-6) (Prev. 10)
10. x - Cape Breton Eagles (27-21-12) (Prev. 9)
11. x - Sherbrooke Phoenix (30-24-5) (Prev. 11)
12. x - Halifax Mooseheads (27-27-6) (Prev. 13)
13. x - Val-d'Or Foreurs (26-27-7) (Prev. 12)
The hopefuls tier stays consistent, save for some drops after tough weekends in Cape Breton and Val-d'Or.
Every team here would probably be happy with one playoff series win, but will likely not ever go into a series as favourites. The drop between the top eight and bottom 10 this season creates a pretty good gap between who's serious and who's not.
However, upsets are always on the cards. We'll see if anyone here can give us a surprise in April.
14. x - Victoriaville Tigres (23-31-5) (Prev. 14)
15. x - Saint John Sea Dogs (22-32-5) (Prev. 15)
16. Gatineau Olympiques (20-35-5) (Prev. 16)
17. Rimouski Océanic (18-40-1) (Prev. 17)
18. e - Baie-Comeau Drakkar (13-40-6) (Prev. 18)
Good playoff experience is coming for names like Egor Shilov, Alexey Vlasov, Alexis Joseph and others. But it'll likely only be about four or five games of it.
Meanwhile, Gatineau and Rimouski are "battling it out" for the final playoff spot. The Océanic would need to collect at least eight points from a possible 10 remaining to steal the 16th spot.
But, considering Rimouski's active 20-game losing streak, the Olympiques probably aren't losing too much sleep over any potential chase.
The Drakkar also were officially eliminated last week. Nothing has gone right for them all season, and the year passing is probably progress.