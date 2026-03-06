Drakkar Goalie Sam Caulfield Switches NCAA Commitment

After initially being committed to Colgate, the Baie-Comeau goalie will now attend Northeastern University at the end of his QMJHL career.
After signing mid-season and having some impressive performances, Baie-Comeau Drakkar goalie Sam Caulfield has announced a new NCAA commitment.
The Needham, Massachusetts, native posted to his Instagram that he'll be committing to Northeastern University, switching from his initial commitment to Colgate University.
Caulfield played well in for the Drakkar before an injury that required surgery ended his season. In 14 games, he posted a 5-8-1 record, .926 save percentage and 2.72 save percentage, impressive numbers on the QMJHL's worst team.
Samuel Caulfield with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. (Photo: Maxime Amyot)
The 19-year-old's original commitment was for the 2027-28 season, and while it's unclear if this current one will follow the same timeline, it's possible he returns to Baie-Comeau for his overage season.
At Northeastern, he'll likely see a number of current and former QMJHL talent, such as Liam Armit, Samuel Meloche and Owen McHale.