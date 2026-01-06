Armada Acquire Tampa Bay Lightning Prospect, Olympiques Captain Golicic

It's officially deadline day in the QMJHL, and Blainville-Boisbriand and Gatineau have completed a big trade to start the day off.

Olympiques captain and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jan Golicic has been moved to the Armada in exchange for Alexandre Carbonneau, Zackarie Michaud, a second-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft, and third rounders in 2026 and 2028.

Golicic, 19, is a big, physical defenseman. The Slovenian international has a goal and 14 assists in 29 games with Gatineau this season.

Carbonneau, 19, is also a big blueliner. He has three goals and seven assists in 33 games this season with the Armada.

Michaud, 18, is more of a prospect. He was a fourth-round pick by the Armada in the 2023 draft, but is yet to appear in a single QMJHL yet. Despite that, he's lit up the MJAHL this season, posting 34 (15+19) points in 33 games. Maybe a move to Gatineau can give him more of a chance.

This move probably completes the Armada's deadline, and the theme of it was improving the back end. Between Mathieu Taillefer, William Lacelle and now Golicic, they'll allow fewer goals the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Golicic didn't have much use for Gatineau the rest of the season as a 19-year-old, and they got a few draft picks for him. Carbonneau should slot into his spot as a similar profile of player, which shouldn't disrupt the roster too much.

