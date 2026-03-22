Armada Forward, 2025 NHL First-Round Pick Bill Zonnon Signs Entry-Level Contract With Pittsburgh Penguins

The 19-year-old 22nd overall pick is likely to turn pro next season.
Just after the conclusion of his 2025-26 QMJHL regular season, former first-round NHL draft pick Bill Zonnon has signed his entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Zonnon, 19, posted 46 (14+32) points in 35 games this season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, his first with the team after an off-season trade from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.
The Montreal native posted a huge breakout year in 24-25, where he put up 83 (28+55) points in 64 games with the Huskies. This led to him garnering serious NHL interest, as the Penguins took him 22nd overall in the 2025 NHL draft.
Bill Zonnon with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. (Photo: Dominic Charette)
Zonnon's 2025-26 season was derailed at the start by a couple of injuries. He was injured to start the year, came back for a couple of weeks in November, and then got hurt again.
It took until the new year for him to get back going again, but he's gotten into good form down the stretch, including 15 points in his last 10 games.
With this contract, it seems pretty likely Zonnon will turn pro next season, likely starting in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins unless he has a big training camp that impresses the NHL staff.
But first, he and the Armada are focused QMJHL playoffs, where they'll play the Victoriaville Tigres in round one. Look for Zonnon to be a key contributor as Blainville looks to make a run to the 2026 Memorial Cup.