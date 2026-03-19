What's Still At Stake In The 2025-26 QMJHL Regular Season?

There's just one weekend to go in the 2025-26 QMJHL regular season, two games remaining for every team.
So, what's still up for grabs? The answer is, well, pretty much everything. We know the 16 teams who will be playing in the post-season, but only one series has been confirmed so far. Also, scoring races are still at stake.
Here's a look at everything still on the table for this weekend's games:
The no. 1 seed in both conferences is still up for grabs. Out east, Moncton holds a one-point lead on Chicoutimi, with Jean-Rougeau Trophy for the best regular season team up for grabs as well.
The Saguenéens play their weekend series against Quebec, while Moncton takes on a tricky Charlottetown team that has caused problems to top teams this season.
Chicoutimi does hold the ROW tiebreaker, so the Wildcats will be keyed in on winning both games to secure their second consecutive regular season championship.
In the Western conference, there are three teams fighting for the top three seeds. Drummondville holds the inside track on 84 points, with Rouyn-Noranda (83) and Blainville-Boisbriand (82) right on their heels.
The Huskies probably have the easiest schedule, playing struggling Val-d'Or twice while the other two both play Gatineau and Sherbrooke on opposite nights. But, Rouyn-Noranda is also last in ROW (36), as Drummondville (39) and Blainville-Boisbriand (38) sit ahead.
There's a gap between third and fourth, but all three of these top teams will want to best position themselves ahead of what they all hope will be deep playoff runs.
Down the table in each conference, battles for seeding continue to rage on as well.
After the top three, the West is fairly set. Val-d'Or will finish sixth, Victoriaville will finish seventh, Gatineau will finish eighth.
Meanwhile, Shawinigan and Sherbrooke are battling for fourth. These two teams are the only two that know their playoff opponent heading into the final weekend, but are still jockeying to win the all important home-ice advantage.
The Eastern conference is where all the fun could be.
At the bottom, Baie-Comeau and Rimouski have both already been eliminated from the playoffs, and actually play each other in a back-to-back to end the season.
Technically, the Drakkar could still finish 9th in the conference if they win both games against a Rimouski team that has not won since January 9, a whole 25 games ago. This is the true tank bowl, one to a level rarely seen before.
Saint John is locked into eighth, everything from third to seventh is still up for grabs in some way.
The ladder works as follows: Third-placed Newfoundland sit on 76 points. They could drop to fourth if Charlottetown (74pts, fewer ROW) surpass them by accruing three more points than the Regiment over the weekend.
The Islanders could finish between third and as low as fifth, if Quebec (70pts, more ROW) can win both of their games while the Islanders lose both in regulation.
Similarly, while the Remparts can finish as high as fourth, they could also fall to sixth, if Cape Breton (67pts, fewer ROW) win both of their games and Quebec loses both in regulation.
The sixth-placed Eagles could finish fifth, but could also slip down to seventh if Halifax (64pts, more ROW) collects three or more points than Cape Breton in their final two games.
The Mooseheads could jump up to sixth, but cannot fall lower than seventh.
Simple enough? The math will get much easier to comprehend once the games play out, and the results start to flow in.
It's also important to keep in mind the battles for post-season seeding between conferences, as the playoffs will re-seed to a league table format after the first round.
Almost every point matters this weekend.
Both the top goal scorer and point getter races are still well in play heading into the final two games.
Blainville-Boisbriand forward and St. Louis Blues prospect Justin Carbonneau currently leads the legaue in goals with 51, while Chicoutimi's Maxim Masse sits just one back with 50. Charlottetown's Nathan Leek also has an outside shot at the lead, sitting on 47 goals.
The Anaheim Ducks draft pick Masse leads the league in points with 99, four ahead of Val-d'Or's Philippe Veilleux at 95. Rouyn-Noranda's Thomas Verdon sits third with 91 points, but it would take a Herculean effort for him to make a run at first.
Moncton's 2026 NHL draft eligible defenseman Tommy Bleyl leads all skaters with 66 assists, eight ahead of Nashville Predators prospect blueliner Alex Huang. It seems unlikely anyone will catch the rookie sensation for the Wildcats.
Nobody will be catching Moncton's starter Rudy Guimond in wins this season, as he sits with 38, seven ahead of Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche in second.
Guimond seems the likely choice for goaltender of the year, as he also sits first by pretty considerable margins in both save percentage and goals-against average playing behind the top-seeded Wildcats.
The one category the Moncton goalie doesn't lead in is shutouts, where William Lacelle takes the cake, who's split his shutouts between Rimouski (two) and Blainville-Boisbriand (five, in 20 games).