Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Just months after his first round selection in the 2025 NHL draft, Justin Carbonneau has already turned heads with the St. Louis Blues.

Carbonneau scored two points in the pre-season, a goal and an assist, showing perhaps more NHL readiness than anticipated.

Levels Sports (@LevelsPicks) on X

Justin Carbonneau was our first-round pick for a reason. #stlblues

The Hockey News' Lou Korac spoke to Colton Parayko, who offered plenty of good words for the young forward.

It's hard to make this league and I think he's going to be a great player. Just go back, enjoy his year. He's going to have a great year.

- Colton Parayko on Justin Carbonneau

(Click here to read the full quote from Lou Korac's article)

His loss for the Blues, will be the Armada's gain as he joins the 4-0-0 squad, currently projected as the league's number one team. He'll look to expand upon his 89-point regular season last year, where he scored 46 goals.

Joining Carbonneau in Armada, is Philadelphia Flyers blueline prospect Spencer Gill. Gill, who was a 2024 second round pick by the Flyers, netted 35 points on the behemoth Rimouski Océanic team last season.

Read more

Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program

Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University

Saguenéens Acquire Overage Defender Daigle From Eagles

Xavier Villeneuve Among First Three Players Named To Team CHL For The CHL-USA Prospect Challenge