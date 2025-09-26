Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

2025 first round pick Bill Zonnon's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada debut will have to be postponed a little longer as the Pittsburgh Penguins prospect will be sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the following four weeks.

Zonnon, 18, was dealt to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies ahead of the 2025 NHL draft in exchange for three first round picks and 2027 NHL draft eligible Samuel Rheault. Just a few weeks later, Zonnon was selected by the Penguins 22nd overall in the draft.

The Montreal, QC native's injury is a tough loss for a team that's actively trying to go all-in. Especially with fellow 2025 first round pick, St. Louis Blues prospect Justin Carbonneau, sticking around at camp and potentially getting a stint in the NHL out of the gate, the team could miss their two most key contributors for the start of the season.

That said, the Armada have kicked off the season undefeated through two games whilst sporting the largest positive goal differential in the league at +8.

