    • Powered by Roundtable

    Wildcats Import Magnusson Commits To NCAA Program

    Rory Arthur
    Sep 26, 2025, 19:46
    Rory Arthur
    Sep 26, 2025, 19:46
    Updated at: Sep 26, 2025, 19:46

    Though he hasn't yet officially suited up for a game with the team, Moncton Wildcats import blueliner Carl-Otto Magnusson has committed to the NCAA's UConn Huskies for the 2026-27 season.

    Magnusson, 19, was an import pick by the Wildcats this year, and signed with the team later in the summer. While he wasn't drafted to the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings gave him an extended look at their camp, just releasing him five days ago.

    Because of that, Magnusson is still yet to debut in an official QMJHL game, though that should change later this evening, as he's pencilled in beside Tommy Bleyl on Moncton's second defence pair.

    The 6-foot-7 defenseman should help stabilize a Moncton blueline that lost names such as Loke Johansson, Etienne Morin and Dyllan Gill, as the defending champion Wildcats still look to remain a threat in 2025-26.

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    Penguins Star Prospect Bill Zonnon Out Four Weeks

    Halifax Mooseheads Star Liam Kilfoil Commits To NCAA's Northeastern University

    Saguenéens Acquire Overage Defender Daigle From Eagles

    Xavier Villeneuve Among First Three Players Named To Team CHL For The CHL-USA Prospect Challenge

    Islanders Winger Campbell Scores NCAA Commitment