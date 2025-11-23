    • Powered by Roundtable

    Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

    Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

    Nov 23, 2025, 04:03
    Nov 23, 2025, 04:03

    Veteran OHL scorer Caden Kelly joins Cape Breton, aiming to ignite offense and make an immediate QMJHL impact, already finding the net.

    The Cape Breton Eagles have enlisted the help of veteran OHL right winger Caden Kelly to add depth to their roster.

    Kelly, 19, had amassed two points (1+1) over 11 games with the Ottawa 67's this past season. The Mississauga, ON native is a former 39th overall selection in the 2022 OHL Priority draft by the 67's. 

    Kelly had iced in 180 games in Ottawa, netting 43 points including 20 goals and 23 assists.

    Caden Kelly with the Cape Breton Eagles (Photo:&nbsp;Shane Wilkie)

    Since joining the Eagles this weekend, Kelly has already landed his first goal in the QMJHL.

    He has no USports or NCAA affiliation as of yet.

