Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

The Cape Breton Eagles have enlisted the help of veteran OHL right winger Caden Kelly to add depth to their roster.

Kelly, 19, had amassed two points (1+1) over 11 games with the Ottawa 67's this past season. The Mississauga, ON native is a former 39th overall selection in the 2022 OHL Priority draft by the 67's.

Kelly had iced in 180 games in Ottawa, netting 43 points including 20 goals and 23 assists.

Since joining the Eagles this weekend, Kelly has already landed his first goal in the QMJHL.

He has no USports or NCAA affiliation as of yet.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Shawinigan Acquires Defenseman Wright From Remparts

40 Players Named To 2026 QMJHL Cup Roster

Olympiques Forward Desmet Leaves Team

Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL