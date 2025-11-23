Shawinigan Acquires Defenseman Wright From Remparts

The Shawinigan Cataractes make a minor move, adding right-handed depth defenseman Nathan Wright from the Quebec Remparts in exchange for a 10th-round pick.

Wright, 18, has 0 points this season through three games with the Remparts, having mostly played in the QJHL with the Saint-Jérôme Pantheres and netted four points over 10 games. Wright has iced in a total of 35 QMJHL games over the last three seasons, netting two assists.

The Repentigny, QC native is a former 53rd overall pick by the Remparts in 2023.

The 6-foot-1 blueliner will likely get a better shot in Shawinigan, not just to prove his doubters wrong, but also to enter on the radar of collegiate and NHL-level scouts as he is eligible for the 2026 NHL draft and uncommitted to NCAA or USports.

