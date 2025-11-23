Cataractes Drop Import Pick, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Furuvik

They say that the import draft is a gamble. Sometimes you know what you've got in a player, but they haven't set their mind to coming over. Other times, you don't see what you have with a player until they come over.

The latter was the case for Swedish left winger Christian Furuvik, the Shawinigan Cataractes' recent second-round pick in the CHL import draft. Furuvik is a 6-foot-2 power forward who had already found some success at the U18 levels in Sweden.

The hope was likely that Furuvik's power-game, alongside with his familial ties to fellow former QMJHLer and ex-NHLer, brother Dmytro Timashov, should make his transition to North America and it's game a bit easier.

Unfortunately, those hopes were crushed in only 12 games, as after going pointless, the Cataractes parted ways with the Stockholm-native. Hopefully this isn't a lost season for the youngster, who should hopefully find the opportunity to build the momentum towards the NHL draft and improve his stock in Sweden.

