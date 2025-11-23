Rouyn-Noranda Add American Blueliner Kaldenbach From BCHL

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies have officially signed American blueliner Brayden Kaldenbach to their team for the 2025-26 season.

Kaldenbach, 19, had three points over 16 games in the BCHL as an alternate captain of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Apple Valley, MN native is a product of the Eastview High School system, where he captained the team in his final season, scoring 20 points in 26 games before jumping over to the NAHL playing for the Minnesota Wilderness and eventually serving as an alternate captain with the Minnesota Mallards.

Kaldenbach has already iced in two games so far since his signing with the Huskies, going point-less; however, it's his size and intangibles that he'll bring the most to the team and its blueline going forward.

The 6-foot-3 defender has no NCAA nor USports affiliations as of right now.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

Shawinigan Acquires Defenseman Wright From Remparts

40 Players Named To 2026 QMJHL Cup Roster

Olympiques Forward Desmet Leaves Team

Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs