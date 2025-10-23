Cataractes Add Former OHL Blueliner Ben Radley

The Shawinigan Cataractes have made an addition to their back end, announcing the signing of former OHL defenseman Ben Radley earlier Thursday.

Radley, 18, played parts of three seasons with the Brantford Bulldogs after being made a third-round selection by the club in the 2023 OHL draft.

The 6-foot blueliner played 60 games for the Bulldogs last season, his only full OHL season, where he put up a goal and six assists. This year, he played two games in Brantford before being released, and signing with the Stouffville Spirit of the OJHL, where he scored one goal in two games.

Now, he's found a new home in Shawinigan, who currently sit seventh in the QMJHL's very tight Western conference with a 4-3-3 record. The Cataractes will hope he can bring an added boost of depth to their defensive group.

Radley currently has no NCAA or Usports commitments for the future, and went undrafted in the 2025 NHL draft.

