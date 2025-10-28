Four QMJHL Skaters Named To Team CHL For CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

The second annual CHL/USA Prospects Challenge is set to kick off November 25th through 26th in Calgary and Lethbridge, and with that Team CHL has finally unveiled its full rosters.

The team boasts four QMJHL talents, with Blainville-Boisbriand Armada blueliner Xavier Villeneuve being one of the first three named to the roster a month ago, and Victoriaville Tigres forward Yegor Shilov and Quebec Remparts forward Maddox Dagenais and defenseman Charlie Morrison now joining him for the complete 22-man roster.

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB) - 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) through 14 games

Yegor Shilov (VIC) - 21 points (7 goals, 14 assists) through 12 games

Maddox Dagenais (QUE) - 9 points (3 goals ,6 assists) through 13 games

Charlie Morrison (QUE) - N/A (out with injury to start season)

This is a sharp increase from the two QMJHL names last year in Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Justin Carbonneau, both of whom would go on to hear their name called in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft.

Much like last year's team, which lacked eventual Pittsburgh Penguins first round pick Bill Zonnon, the 2025-26 Team CHL is hardly without snubs.

Namely fellow Victoriaville Tigres forward Alexei Vlasov who has 21 points thorugh his first 12 games to start his NHL draft campaign.

Furthermore, there's some surprise that one of Rimouski Océanic's William Lacelle nor Drummondville Voltigeurs' Jan Larys, both of whom were given B-grades on NHL Central Scouting's inaugural watchlist, were not named to the team as goaltenders, instead opting for the underperforming Zachary Jovanovski of the OHL and Harrison Boettiger, who already participated at the tournament last season on the U.S. National Team's side.

