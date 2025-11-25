Islanders, Océanic Complete Affiliate Trade

A change of scenery is in order for a pair of forwards playing for affiliate teams in the QMJHL after a trade between Charlottetown and Rimouski on Tuesday.

Charles-Albert Pouliot will be on his way to the Océanic, while Anthony Gaudet is off to the Islanders.

Gaudet, 19, was a sixth-round pick by Rimouski in the 2022 QMJHL draft. He played 27 games in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and six assists, as well as a pair of assists in seven playoff games.

However, Gaudet has not been able to find his way into the Rimouski lineup this season, instead playing the year with the Amherst Ramblers of the MJAHL. Now, he'll have a chance to prove himself in the Charlottetown system.

Pouliot, 17, is the younger player of the trade. After being made a fifth-round selection in the 2024 QMJHL draft, he's yet to play a game in the league, instead spending last year in u18 AAA before moving to the QJHL this season.

Neither player has any USports or NCAA commitments yet.

