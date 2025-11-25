Eagles Release Forward Rocca, Defenseman Brauti

Sitting near the basement of the Eastern conference, the Cape Breton Eagles have made a pair of roster moves, releasing forward Sam Rocca and blueliner Jack Brauti from their roster.

Brauti, 19, was signed ahead of the season by the Eagles after playing two seasons in the OHL with Barrie and Niagara. He was traded to Kingston in the summer, but released by the Frontenacs before signing with Cape Breton on Sept. 18.

The Ontario-born defender put up a goal and eight assists in 19 QMJHL games this season.

Rocca, 18, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but didn't suit up for QMJHL action until this year, mainly plying his trade at the u18 AAA level in New Brunswick before making the Eagles out of camp in 2025-26.

He recorded five (3+2) points in 19 games this season, and will now need to find a new home.

Neither player has any NCAA or USports commitments for 2025-26 as of yet, and both do not have anything immediate next moves lined up for their careers after being released as of yet.

