Shawinigan's Ben Radley Departed Team, Returned To Ontario, OHL

The Ben Radley saga has been interesting to say the least.

Ahead of this season, 18-year-old defenseman Ben Radley had become an established left-shot blueliner with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, icing in 60 games and netting seven points (1+6). However, after just two quick games, he had found himself on the outside looking in and left for the OJHL's Stouffville Spirit.

This is where the Shawinigan Cataractes came in clutch, offering the blueliner a deal late-October.

Radley would thrive, scoring his first point in a 7-4 win over Sherbrooke before going pointless versus the Remparts, albeit helping Shawinigan to shut them out. Despite the early success, Radley did not play a game with the Cataractes moving forward; instead, once again returning to Stouffville.

He's since gone on to sign in the CHL again with the Sudbury Wolves, icing in a game, before ultimately returning to Stouffville, again.

Hopefully the Iroquois, ON native can finally find the runway to take the next step.

He has no USports or NCAA affiliation as of yet.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Cataractes Drop Import Pick, 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Furuvik

Rouyn-Noranda Add American Blueliner Kaldenbach From BCHL

Cape Breton Eagles Add Forward Kelly From OHL's Ottawa 67's

Shawinigan Acquires Defenseman Wright From Remparts

40 Players Named To 2026 QMJHL Cup Roster