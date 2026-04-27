Mooseheads Forward Shawn Carrier Announces NCAA Commitment

The Trois-Rivières native will play for Boston University in 2027-28.
It's the time of year for players to figure out their futures as they enter the offseason, and Halifax Mooseheads forward Shawn Carrier is the latest to do so.
The Trois-Rivières native has announced he'll join the NCAA's Boston University Terriers for the 2027-28 season, following the conclusion of his QMJHL career.
Carrier, 19, put up 37 goals and 28 assists in 61 games this past season, leading the Mooseheads in goals in his second season with the team.
He was selected sixth overall by Moncton in the 2023 QMJHL draft, and played one season with the Wildcats in a depth role before getting traded to Halifax in the summer of 2024.
He flourished with the Mooseheads in a bigger role, putting up 44 (18+26) points in 59 games in his first season in Nova Scotia.
Since he's staying in Halifax for another season, he'll be a huge piece to their offence once again in 2026-27, as the team will look to make a jump up the standings.
He'll join fellow commit Yegor Shilov for BU in 2027, assuming nothing changes in a year, one of the better NCAA programs.