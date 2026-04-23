Mooseheads Forward Daniel Walters Commits To NCAA

The Halifax native will attend Cornell after his junior career.
After the conclusion of his 18-year-old QMJHL season, Halifax Mooseheads forward Daniel Walters has announced the next step in his hockey career.
The 6-foot, 192-pound centre will play for Cornell University of the NCAA following the conclusion of his junior career.
Walters, 18, had 30 (15+15) points and 110 penalty minutes in 63 games in his second full season with the Mooseheads.
The Halifax native was picked 11th overall in the 2024 QMJHL draft by his hometown Mooseheads, and has played each of the past two full seasons with the big club.
While the offensive numbers haven't jumped off the board yet in the Q, Walters is a feisty, hardworking depth player with some good skill.
Cornell clearly has seen enough to want to add him to their roster in the future, though it's not yet confirmed exactly when he'll make the switch down south.
Walters is also eligible for the 2026 NHL draft, where he's listed as the 114th-ranked NA skater by NHL Central Scouting.