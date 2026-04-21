Rouyn-Noranda To Pick 1st Overall In 2026 QMJHL Draft

The Huskies have the chance to pick first in the draft, while Victoriaville moves up from fourth to second.
It's QMJHL draft lottery day, and with the top three picks by odds all being traded, fans from more than just the bottom feeders were tuning into RDS to see where their first selection will be in this year's draft.
It will be the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies who will select first overall, as they own the pick of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
Meanwhile, the Victoriaville Tigres, with their own pick, moved up from fourth spot to second overall.
Halifax, with Rimouski's pick, fell from second to third, while Shawinigan, with Gatineau's pick, fell from third to fourth. Saint John stayed in the fifth spot with their own pick.
The Huskies franchise will select first in the draft for the first time since 1989, where they were then playing as the Saint-Hyacinthe Laser.
That year they took Patrick Poulin with the top pick, who went on to have a very productive QMJHL career, and played 634 NHL games.
This year, they'll get to do it again. It'll be extra sweet, since the team is still playing hockey, with their semifinal series against Chicoutimi starting on Thursday.
The draft will be held in Halifax's Scotiabank Centre from June 5-6, with the full and complete order still to be set following the playoffs.