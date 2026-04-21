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Mooseheads Sign American Forward Evan Nee

Rory Arthur
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Halifax has made an addition to their roster heading into the summer, adding 18-year-old Evan Nee.

The Halifax Mooseheads' season ended just a couple of weeks ago, but they're already making additions to next season's roster.

Tuesday morning, they announced the signing of free agent American forward Evan Nee from St. Mark's School in Massachusetts. 

Nee, 18, had 57 (25+32) points in 30 games last year for St. Mark's, and also got into four USHL games with the Tri-City Storm.

With Liam Kilfoil likely leaving next season, there is a bit of room up front for a young Mooseheads team, and Nee could find a spot on a team looking to take a jump next season.

The Arlington, MA, native is currently not committed to any NCAA school as of yet, but a big QMJHL season will surely see attention given to him.

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