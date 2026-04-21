Mooseheads Sign American Forward Evan Nee

The Halifax Mooseheads' season ended just a couple of weeks ago, but they're\nalready making additions to next season's roster.\n\nTuesday morning, they announced the signing of free agent American forward Evan\nNee from St. Mark's School in Massachusetts. \n\nNee, 18, had 57 (25+32) points in 30 games last year for St. Mark's, and also\ngot into four USHL games with the Tri-City Storm.\n\n\n\nWith Liam Kilfoil likely leaving next season, there is a bit of room up front\nfor a young Mooseheads team, and Nee could find a spot on a team looking to take\na jump next season.\n\nThe Arlington, MA, native is currently not committed to any NCAA\n[https://thehockeynews.com/ncaa] school as of yet, but a big QMJHL season will\nsurely see attention given to him.\n\nNever want to miss out on any QMJHL [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/] news?\nMake sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/].\n\nAlso follow @roryyarthur [https://x.com/roryyarthur] on X/Twitter for more\nupdates.\n\n\nREAD MORE\n\nAnaheim Ducks Prospect Masse Wins QMJHL MVP\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/anaheim-ducks-prospect-masse-named-qmjhl-mvp]\n\nGolden Puck Winners Announced: Analysis For Each Winner\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/golden-puck-winners-announced-analysis-for-each-winner]\n\nQMJHL Announces Finalists For 8 Awards\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/qmjhl-announces-finalists-for-8-awards]\n\nTigres Overager Alexis Bourque Heads To NCAA\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/tigres-overager-alexis-bourque-heads-to-ncaa]\n\nOcéanic Sign Elite American Prospect Caiden Pellegrino\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/oceanic-sign-top-american-prospect-caiden-pellegrino]