The Rimouski Océanic might've finished the 2025-26 campaign on a historically\nbad run of form, but their future just got a whole lot brighter.\n\nThe 'Nics announced the signing of top American prospect Caiden Pellegrino on\nTuesday, who they acquired in a trade with the Cape Breton Eagles in January\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/oceanic-acquire-pair-of-prospects-from-eagles].\n\nPellegrino, 17, posted an insane 150 combined points in 65 games between the\nProvidence Capitals 16U system and St. Mark's in high school.\n\n\n\nThe Uxbridge, Massachusetts, native is currently committed to play for\nProvidence College of the NCAA [http://thehockeynews.com/ncaa] in 2027-28, and\nis a prospect eligible for the 2027 NHL draft. \n\nIt's a huge deal for Rimouski to get this over the line, as Pellegrino is a\nplayer who has the offensive potential to be a star in the QMJHL, and should be\na huge boost to their rebuild.\n\nBetween him, Mathys Dube and Zack Arsenault, the core of this group for next\nseason is starting to shape up a bit, as the Océanic are looking to climb out of\nthe basement in the 2026-27 campaign.\n\nNever want to miss out on any QMJHL [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/] news?\nMake sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/].\n\nAlso follow @roryyarthur [https://x.com/roryyarthur] on X/Twitter for more\nupdates.\n\n\nREAD MORE\n\nVictoriaville To Host 2027 QMJHL Draft\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/victoriaville-to-host-2027-qmjhl-draft/comment/4qSS1v9xXj3tisiGN62Y]\n\nCaleb Desnoyers, Justin Carbonneau, Tommy Bleyl Highlight 2025-26 QMJHL All-Star\nTeams\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/caleb-desnoyers-justin-carbonneau-tommy-bleyl-highlight-2025-26-qmjhl-all-star-teams]\n\nQMJHL Announces 2026 Draft Lottery, Odds\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/qmjhl-announces-2026-draft-lottery-date-odds]\n\nDrakkar Overager Joins New NCAA Division 1 Program\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/drakkar-overager-joins-new-ncaa-division-1-program]\n\nIslanders Star Forward, Carolina Hurricanes Prospect Ivan Ryabkin Suspended In\nQMJHL Playoffs\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/islanders-star-forward-carolina-hurricanes-prospect-ivan-ryabkin-suspended-in-qmjhl-playoffs]