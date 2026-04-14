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Océanic Sign Top American Prospect Caiden Pellegrino

Rory Arthur
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Rimouski secures electrifying American scorer Caiden Pellegrino, igniting their rebuild and bringing star power to the QMJHL next season.

The Rimouski Océanic might've finished the 2025-26 campaign on a historically bad run of form, but their future just got a whole lot brighter.

The 'Nics announced the signing of top American prospect Caiden Pellegrino on Tuesday, who they acquired in a trade with the Cape Breton Eagles in January.

Pellegrino, 17, posted an insane 150 combined points in 65 games between the Providence Capitals 16U system and St. Mark's in high school.

The Uxbridge, Massachusetts, native is currently committed to play for Providence College of the NCAA in 2027-28, and is a prospect eligible for the 2027 NHL draft. 

It's a huge deal for Rimouski to get this over the line, as Pellegrino is a player who has the offensive potential to be a star in the QMJHL, and should be a huge boost to their rebuild.

Between him, Mathys Dube and Zack Arsenault, the core of this group for next season is starting to shape up a bit, as the Océanic are looking to climb out of the basement in the 2026-27 campaign.

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