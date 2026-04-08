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Caleb Desnoyers, Justin Carbonneau, Tommy Bleyl Highlight 2025-26 QMJHL All-Star Teams cover image

Caleb Desnoyers, Justin Carbonneau, Tommy Bleyl Highlight 2025-26 QMJHL All-Star Teams

Rory Arthur
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The QMJHL has released its first and second all-star teams, as well as its all-rookie team.

Celebrating some exceptional regular season campaigns, the QMJHL has released its first and second all-star teams, as well as its all-rookie teams from the 2025-26 campaign.

Some big-time NHL prospects have found their way onto these teams, such as Utah Mammoth fourth overall selection Caleb Desnoyers, St. Louis Blues first-rounder Justin Carbonneau, Anaheim Ducks draft pick Maxim Masse and Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang.

Unsurprisingly, the league's top two teams, Chicoutimi and Moncton, are the most represented on these teams, having three players each represented on the all-star teams (with the Wildcats' Tommy Bleyl also featuring on the all-rookie team).

Moncton Wildcats rookie Tommy Bleyl had an outstanding season, making both the first all-star team and all-rookie team. (Photo: Vincent Lévesque Rousseau)Moncton Wildcats rookie Tommy Bleyl had an outstanding season, making both the first all-star team and all-rookie team. (Photo: Vincent Lévesque Rousseau)

Below are all three of the full teams:

First Team All-Star

Forward: Thomas Verdon (ROU) - 64gp, 36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points +22
Forward: Caleb Desnoyers (MON) - 45gp, 22 goals, 56 assists, 78 points, +36
Forward: Maxim Masse (CHI) - 63gp, 51 goals, 51 assists, 102 points, +62
Defenseman: Alex Huang (CHI) - 62gp, 11 goals, 59 assists, 70 points, +58
Defenseman: Tommy Bleyl (MON) - 63gp, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, +58
Goaltender: Rudy Guimond (MON) - 50gp, 40-7-3, 2.27 GAA, .922 save %

Second Team All-Star

Forward: Nathan Leek (CHA) - 63gp, 47 goals, 37 assists, 84 points, +3
Forward: Justin Carbonneau (BLB) - 60gp, 51 goals, 29 assists, 80 points, +31
Forward: Philippe Veilleux (VDO) - 64gp, 43 goals, 53 assists, 96 points, -11
Defenseman: Marcus Kearsey (CHA) - 62gp, 15 goals, 40 assists, 55 points, -7
Defenseman: Tomas Lavoie (CAP/CHI) - 56gp, 10 goals, 37 assists, 47 points, +34
Goaltender: William Lacelle (RIM/BLB): 45gp, 27-15-2, 2.49 GAA, .917 save %

All-Rookie Team

Forward: Alexis Joseph (SNB) - 54gp, 24 goals, 36 assists, 60 points, -16
Forward: Alexey Vlasov (VIC) - 64gp, 44 goals, 36 assists, 80 points, -22
Forward: Egor Shilov (VIC) - 63gp, 32 goals, 50 assists, 82 points, -11
Defenseman: Malik L'Italien (HAL) - 64gp, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, -13
Defenseman: Tommy Bleyl (MON) - 63gp, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, +58
Goaltender: Jan Larys (DRU) - 38gp, 26-10-2, 2.86 GAA, .908 save %

Overall, there's hard to argue with too much here, though maybe it's a surprise either of Newfoundland forward Justin Larose or blueliner Noah Laberge couldn't find a spot on the second all-star team.

This recognition also paints a picture at who the favourites will be for the league's awards, with Bleyl in particular looking poised to take home a lot of awards after his mesmerizing rookie campaign.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

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