Caleb Desnoyers, Justin Carbonneau, Tommy Bleyl Highlight 2025-26 QMJHL All-Star Teams
The QMJHL has released its first and second all-star teams, as well as its all-rookie team.
Celebrating some exceptional regular season campaigns, the QMJHL has released its first and second all-star teams, as well as its all-rookie teams from the 2025-26 campaign.
Some big-time NHL prospects have found their way onto these teams, such as Utah Mammoth fourth overall selection Caleb Desnoyers, St. Louis Blues first-rounder Justin Carbonneau, Anaheim Ducks draft pick Maxim Masse and Nashville Predators prospect Alex Huang.
Unsurprisingly, the league's top two teams, Chicoutimi and Moncton, are the most represented on these teams, having three players each represented on the all-star teams (with the Wildcats' Tommy Bleyl also featuring on the all-rookie team).
Below are all three of the full teams:
First Team All-Star
Forward: Thomas Verdon (ROU) - 64gp, 36 goals, 59 assists, 95 points +22
Forward: Caleb Desnoyers (MON) - 45gp, 22 goals, 56 assists, 78 points, +36
Forward: Maxim Masse (CHI) - 63gp, 51 goals, 51 assists, 102 points, +62
Defenseman: Alex Huang (CHI) - 62gp, 11 goals, 59 assists, 70 points, +58
Defenseman: Tommy Bleyl (MON) - 63gp, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, +58
Goaltender: Rudy Guimond (MON) - 50gp, 40-7-3, 2.27 GAA, .922 save %
Second Team All-Star
Forward: Nathan Leek (CHA) - 63gp, 47 goals, 37 assists, 84 points, +3
Forward: Justin Carbonneau (BLB) - 60gp, 51 goals, 29 assists, 80 points, +31
Forward: Philippe Veilleux (VDO) - 64gp, 43 goals, 53 assists, 96 points, -11
Defenseman: Marcus Kearsey (CHA) - 62gp, 15 goals, 40 assists, 55 points, -7
Defenseman: Tomas Lavoie (CAP/CHI) - 56gp, 10 goals, 37 assists, 47 points, +34
Goaltender: William Lacelle (RIM/BLB): 45gp, 27-15-2, 2.49 GAA, .917 save %
All-Rookie Team
Forward: Alexis Joseph (SNB) - 54gp, 24 goals, 36 assists, 60 points, -16
Forward: Alexey Vlasov (VIC) - 64gp, 44 goals, 36 assists, 80 points, -22
Forward: Egor Shilov (VIC) - 63gp, 32 goals, 50 assists, 82 points, -11
Defenseman: Malik L'Italien (HAL) - 64gp, 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 points, -13
Defenseman: Tommy Bleyl (MON) - 63gp, 13 goals, 68 assists, 81 points, +58
Goaltender: Jan Larys (DRU) - 38gp, 26-10-2, 2.86 GAA, .908 save %
Overall, there's hard to argue with too much here, though maybe it's a surprise either of Newfoundland forward Justin Larose or blueliner Noah Laberge couldn't find a spot on the second all-star team.
This recognition also paints a picture at who the favourites will be for the league's awards, with Bleyl in particular looking poised to take home a lot of awards after his mesmerizing rookie campaign.
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