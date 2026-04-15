Playoff Recap: Regiment Battle Back To Even Series, Wildcats, Huskies Take 3-0 Series Leads

There were some statement performances on Tuesday night's slate of games, with Moncton, Rouyn-Noranda and Newfoundland picking up big wins.
There are now three potential sweeps on the cards in round two of the 2026 QMJHL playoffs, with Moncton and Rouyn-Noranda making easy work of their opponents so far.
Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Blainville-Boisbriand have gone back and forth in an exciting series.
Tuesday saw microcosms of exactly why these series are playing out the way they are.
Moncton (7) - Val-d'Or (4)
This one wasn't really even as close as the scoreline suggests, as a Foreurs push in the third down five tightened up the score while preventing a true blowout.
But once again, Val-d'Or couldn't slow down the depth and quality of Moncton's attack. The list of players that can score on this Wildcats team is so long that someone essentially has to be going every game, and on Tuesday it was Gabe Smith and Rian Chudzinski.
Smith had four goals, including the eventual game-winner, while Chudzinski had a goal and four assists. Kuzma Voronin and Eerik Wallenius also had multi-point affairs.
For the Foreurs' credit, they got their offence going a bit more in the third, but it was too little, too late. Philippe Veilleux and Maxime Coursol had their best games of the series, but Moncton's seven goals powered the visitors to a victory and a 3-0 lead in the series.
Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Newfoundland (5)
In a series that has gone back and forth through the first three games, it was only appropriate that game four would follow that trend.
Both teams had the lead at some point, and the game was knotted at three in the third with under five minutes to go. Then, it was Maddex Marmulak who capitalized off a turnover and put one over the shoulder of William Lacelle to give the hosts a lead they wouldn't give up.
Tyson Goguen would score an empty netter that proved to be effective, as Mael Lavigne got one back late for the Armada.
This series will now go at least six games, and nobody would be surprised if it hit a seventh.
Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Shawinigan (2)
Once again, the Cataractes just weren't quite there with the Huskies, as they lost by one in game three.
It's been moments like the second period that have held them back in this series. Chad Lygitsakos got the game even at one with a shorthanded goal, just for Rouyn-Noranda to take the lead back 25 seconds later on the power play.
If Shawinigan is to get back into this series, they have to cut moments like that out and play a full 60 minutes.
Meanwhile, Rouyn-Noranda will hope they can close this series out with more ease than they did in round one against Gatineau, where they needed game seven to defeat the Olympiques after having a 3-0 lead in that series as well.
Tonight's Games
Rouyn-Noranda (3) at Shawinigan (0) - 7 PM EDT
Chicoutimi (3) at Quebec (0) - 7 PM EDT
Moncton (3) at Val-d'Or (0) - 7 PM EDT