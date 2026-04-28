Playoff Recap: Wildcats Explode Late In Second To Take Series Lead

Moncton has taken their first lead of the series after taking game three in come-from-behind fashion.
The Moncton Wildcats have made comeback wins a big part of their 2026 playoff run, and Monday night's game three was no different.
Their big win also gives the 'Cats the series lead over the Armada for the first time, with the high-powered Moncton offence really pulling through.
Here's what happened at the Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau.
Moncton (6) - Blainville-Boisbriand (2)
The scoring got going early on in game three, with Bill Zonnon's second of the postseason coming just 40 seconds into the first period, getting the home fans going as the series shifts to Blainville.
They wouldn't be on top for long, though, as Rian Chudzinski evened it up just a few minutes later. The score would sit at 1-1 for the remainder of a very chippy opening frame, one that spilled over from the festivities that marked the end of game two.
It was another early goal for the Armada in the second, with Mael Lavigne, who's become a very clutch playoff scorer for them, tipped one home on the power play to give the home team the lead back.
However, Moncton's clutch playoff scorer evened the game back up later in the period. Gabe Smith now has 12 goals this postseason, and his goal kicked off a flurry of Wildcats action to end the second.
Gavin Cornforth gave the visitors their first lead of the evening, and Teddy Mutryn extended that lead to 4-2 after jamming one past William Lacelle. That score would hold into the second intermission, but the Wildcats momentum did not stop with the break.
Caleb Desnoyers set the Wildcats all-time franchise record for playoff points with an assist on Smith's goal, and he got a goal of his own just 93 seconds into the third, firing a quick one-timer past Lacelle to extend the lead to three.
Adam Fortier-Gendron would then put the game to bed with a coast-to-coast beauty to make it 6-2 Moncton, and that would be how this one ended.
Mutryn (1+2) and Tommy Bleyl (0+3) would each have big nights, as Rudy Guimond picked up his 10th win of the postseason. The Armada will need to use home ice to their advantage in Tuesday's game four to get back into this series.