Playoff Recap: Wildcats, Saguenéens Secure Home Game 2 Wins

Moncton and Chicoutimi each won feisty affairs to get the split at home.
It was a wacky and wild Saturday night in the QMJHL, with a pair of third round game twos in action.
While Chicoutimi played to a more normal win, the fireworks all came in Moncton, as things really kicked off at the final horn.
Here's all the action from each game.
Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Moncton (5)
First of all, this was a wild game on the ice.
Gabe Smith opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the playoffs just three minutes in, before two Armada tallies would give the visitors the lead by the end of the opening frame.
That lead would extend to 3-1 just before the halfway mark of the second, before the Wildcats got back and equalized the game, with Max Vilen's bomb of a slapshot putting an exclamation point on the equalizer.
Justin Carbonneau would give Blainville the lead back in the third, but two goals from Caleb Desnoyers than Evan Depatie 41 seconds apart would give the Wildcats a late lead.
They'd hold that lead until the final horn, and that's where the festivities really started. The benches cleared after the game, the coaches were going at it, and everyone really had a meal of everything.
In the end, 13 misconduct penalties were handed out after the whistle, and honestly, everyone on the ice was probably at risk of one. We'll wait to see whether any additional punishments will come down from the league in the coming days, but they can't be happy with these scenes.
Nonetheless, this is an incident that really supercharges this series as it switches to Blainville for game three. The Armada were clearly unhappy with the celebrations and talk from Moncton, who really needed to get a win at home, and pulled it out in dramatic fashion.
It's very likely the festivities are not done yet in this series, and there are three to five more games to go. Buckle up.
Rouyn-Noranda (2) - Chicoutimi (5)
Also getting a home game two win to even up the series was Chicoutimi, though this one came without and post-game handbags.
Emile Guite scored the only goal of the first period, but the Huskies stayed in it, and just like in game one, caused some legitimate problems to this Saguenéens squad.
It was Samuel Rheault who equalized in the second period, before Mavrick Lachance gave the hosts the lead back before the end of the second.
Rouyn-Noranda would tie it again just 21 seconds into the third, through a Thomas Verdon goal that stunned the Centre Georges-Vézina.
The Sags were at risk of going down 2-0 at home in this semifinal series, but it was their electric power play that broke the game open, as it so often has this postseason.
Alex Huang gave them the lead for the third time of the night, and Lachance scored his second of the game for a big insurance goal. Maxim Masse made it 5-2, and Chicoutimi skated away to a massive game two victory to even up the series as it shifts to Rouyn-Noranda.