QMJHL Players At NHL Development Camps

A look at all QMJHLers in action at NHL development camps this week.
The NHL draft has now come and gone, and we're beginning to truly shift into next season mode.
Development camps for NHL teams are usually the last bit of on-ice action before everyone truly shifts into summer mode, and of course, QMJHL players populate many team's camps across the league.
Below is a list of all 69 2025-26 Q players to represent the league at dev camps this week.
Anaheim Ducks
F: Rian Chudzinski (Moncton Wildcats) - 2026 third-round pick
F: Emile Guite (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2025 fifth-round pick
F: Maxim Masse (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick
D: Alexis Mathieu (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 fifth-round pick
Boston Bruins
F: Cole Chandler (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 fifth-round pick
D: Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2023 third-round pick (NSH)
Buffalo Sabres
F: Dylan Dumont (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - 2026 sixth-round pick
F: Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2026 fourth-round pick
D: Simon-Pier Brunet (Victoriaville Tigres) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Noah Laberge (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 fifth-round pick
G: Samuel Meloche (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 fourth-round pick
Calgary Flames
F: Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes) - Invite
Chicago Blackhawks
D: Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2026 second-round pick
Colorado Avalanche
F: Mathias Loiselle (Quebec Remparts) - Invite
F: Shawn Carrier (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2026 seventh-round pick
F: Torkel Jennersjo (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - Invite
G: Alexandre Raymond (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - 2026 seventh-round pick
Columbus Blue Jackets
D: Cameron Chartrand (Saint John Sea Dogs) - Invite
D: Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders) - Invite
Dallas Stars
F: Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment) - Invite
F: Dawson Sharkey (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 sixth-round pick
Detroit Red Wings
F: Grayden Robertson-Palmer (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 seventh-round pick
D: Will Murphy (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 sixth-round pick
G: Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats) - 2023 sixth-round pick
Florida Panthers
G: Louis-Antoine Denault (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2026 seventh-round pick
LA Kings
F: Elias Schneider (Cape Breton Eagles) - Invite
F: Daniel Walters (Halifax Mooseheads) - Invite
F: Liam Lefebvre (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2026 second-round pick
Montreal Canadiens
F: Nikita Ovcharov (Quebec Remparts) - Invite
F: Thomas Rousseau (Sherbrooke Phoenix) - Invite
D: Carlos Handel (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2025 sixth-round pick
G: Arseni Radkov (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 third-round pick
G: Mikus Vecvanags (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2024 fifth-round pick
Nashville Predators
D: Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats) - 2026 first-round pick
D: Owen Keefe (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - Invite
D: Michael Myloserdnyy (Gatineau Olympiques) - Invite
D: Benjamin Cossette Ayotte (Val-d'Or Foreurs) - 2026 sixth-round pick
D: Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2025 fourth-round pick
G: Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2024 fourth-round pick
New York Islanders
F: Benjamin Brunelle (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - Invite
New York Rangers
F: Jesse Allecia (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - Invite
F: Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Charlie Morrison (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 third-round pick
G: Danai Shaiikov (Gatineau Olympiques) - 2026 third-round pick
Ottawa Senators
F: Louis-Felix Bourque (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - 2026 third-round pick
F: Vincent Desjardins (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - Invite
F: Maxim Dube (Gatineau Olympiques) - Invite
D: Eerik Wallenius (Moncton Wildcats) - 2024 fifth-round pick
G: Lucas Beckman (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 fourth-round pick
Philadelphia Flyers
F: Nathan Quinn (Quebec Remparts) - 2025 sixth-round pick
F: Samuel Beauchemin (Rouyn-Nornada Huskies) - Invite
Pittsburgh Penguins
D: Brady Peddle (Charlottetown Islanders) - 2025 third-round pick
G: Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres) - 2025 third-round pick
San Jose Sharks
F: Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 third-round pick
Seattle Kraken
D: Alexis Bernier (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick
St. Louis Blues
F: Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2025 first-round pick
F: Maddox Dagenais (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 first-round pick
F: Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - 2026 sixth-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning
D: Everett Baldwin (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 fifth-round pick
D: Jan Golicic (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2024 fourth-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs
D: Nikita Voyaga (Charlottetown Islanders) - Invite
Utah Mammoth
F: Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 first-round pick
F: Florent Houle (Sherbrooke Phoenix) - 2026 fifth-round pick
F: Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Tomas Lavoie (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights
F: Mateo Nobert (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2025 third-round pick
Washington Capitals
F: Miroslav Satan (Shawinigan Cataractes) - 2024 seventh-round pick
F: Maxim Schafer (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 third-round pick
Winnipeg Jets
D: Alexandre Taillefer (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 fifth-round pick