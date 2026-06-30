Logo
QMJHL RoundtableQMJHL Roundtable

QMJHL Players At NHL Development Camps

roryarthur@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Rory Arthur
featured
3h

A look at all QMJHLers in action at NHL development camps this week.

The NHL draft has now come and gone, and we're beginning to truly shift into next season mode. 

Development camps for NHL teams are usually the last bit of on-ice action before everyone truly shifts into summer mode, and of course, QMJHL players populate many team's camps across the league.

Below is a list of all 69 2025-26 Q players to represent the league at dev camps this week.

Maxim Masse (Anaheim) and Gabe Smith (Utah) are in action at NHL development camps this week. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)Maxim Masse (Anaheim) and Gabe Smith (Utah) are in action at NHL development camps this week. (Photo: Daniel St-Louis)

Anaheim Ducks

F: Rian Chudzinski (Moncton Wildcats) - 2026 third-round pick
F: Emile Guite (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2025 fifth-round pick
F: Maxim Masse (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick
D: Alexis Mathieu (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 fifth-round pick

Boston Bruins

F: Cole Chandler (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 fifth-round pick
D: Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2023 third-round pick (NSH)

Buffalo Sabres&nbsp;

F: Dylan Dumont (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - 2026 sixth-round pick
F: Olivers Murnieks (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2026 fourth-round pick
D: Simon-Pier Brunet (Victoriaville Tigres) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Noah Laberge (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 fifth-round pick
G: Samuel Meloche (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 fourth-round pick

Calgary Flames&nbsp;

F: Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes) - Invite

Chicago Blackhawks&nbsp;

D: Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2026 second-round pick

Colorado Avalanche&nbsp;

F: Mathias Loiselle (Quebec Remparts) - Invite
F: Shawn Carrier (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2026 seventh-round pick
F: Torkel Jennersjo (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - Invite
G: Alexandre Raymond (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - 2026 seventh-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;

D: Cameron Chartrand (Saint John Sea Dogs) - Invite
D: Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders) - Invite

Dallas Stars&nbsp;

F: Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment) - Invite
F: Dawson Sharkey (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2025 sixth-round pick

Detroit Red Wings&nbsp;

F: Grayden Robertson-Palmer (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 seventh-round pick
D: Will Murphy (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 sixth-round pick
G: Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats) - 2023 sixth-round pick

Florida Panthers&nbsp;

G: Louis-Antoine Denault (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2026 seventh-round pick

LA Kings&nbsp;

F: Elias Schneider (Cape Breton Eagles) - Invite
F: Daniel Walters (Halifax Mooseheads) - Invite
F: Liam Lefebvre (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2026 second-round pick

Montreal Canadiens&nbsp;

F: Nikita Ovcharov (Quebec Remparts) - Invite
F: Thomas Rousseau (Sherbrooke Phoenix) - Invite
D: Carlos Handel (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2025 sixth-round pick
G: Arseni Radkov (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 third-round pick
G: Mikus Vecvanags (Newfoundland Regiment) - 2024 fifth-round pick

Nashville Predators&nbsp;

D: Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats) - 2026 first-round pick
D: Owen Keefe (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - Invite
D: Michael Myloserdnyy (Gatineau Olympiques) - Invite
D: Benjamin Cossette Ayotte (Val-d'Or Foreurs) - 2026 sixth-round pick
D: Alex Huang (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2025 fourth-round pick
G: Jakub Milota (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2024 fourth-round pick

New York Islanders&nbsp;

F: Benjamin Brunelle (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - Invite

New York Rangers&nbsp;

F: Jesse Allecia (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - Invite
F: Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Charlie Morrison (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 third-round pick
G: Danai Shaiikov (Gatineau Olympiques) - 2026 third-round pick

Ottawa Senators&nbsp;

F: Louis-Felix Bourque (Drummondville Voltigeurs) - 2026 third-round pick
F: Vincent Desjardins (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - Invite
F: Maxim Dube (Gatineau Olympiques) - Invite
D: Eerik Wallenius (Moncton Wildcats) - 2024 fifth-round pick
G: Lucas Beckman (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 fourth-round pick

Philadelphia Flyers&nbsp;

F: Nathan Quinn (Quebec Remparts) - 2025 sixth-round pick
F: Samuel Beauchemin (Rouyn-Nornada Huskies) - Invite

Pittsburgh Penguins&nbsp;

D: Brady Peddle (Charlottetown Islanders) - 2025 third-round pick
G: Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres) - 2025 third-round pick

San Jose Sharks&nbsp;

F: Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 third-round pick

Seattle Kraken&nbsp;

D: Alexis Bernier (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick

St. Louis Blues&nbsp;

F: Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2025 first-round pick
F: Maddox Dagenais (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 first-round pick
F: Lars Steiner (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) - 2026 sixth-round pick

Tampa Bay Lightning&nbsp;

D: Everett Baldwin (Saint John Sea Dogs) - 2025 fifth-round pick
D: Jan Golicic (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) - 2024 fourth-round pick

Toronto Maple Leafs&nbsp;&nbsp;

D: Nikita Voyaga (Charlottetown Islanders) - Invite

Utah Mammoth&nbsp;

F: Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) - 2025 first-round pick
F: Florent Houle (Sherbrooke Phoenix) - 2026 fifth-round pick
F: Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats) - 2024 fourth-round pick
D: Tomas Lavoie (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) - 2024 third-round pick

Vegas Golden Knights&nbsp;

F: Mateo Nobert (Halifax Mooseheads) - 2025 third-round pick

Washington Capitals&nbsp;

F: Miroslav Satan (Shawinigan Cataractes) - 2024 seventh-round pick
F: Maxim Schafer (Cape Breton Eagles) - 2025 third-round pick

Winnipeg Jets&nbsp;

D: Alexandre Taillefer (Quebec Remparts) - 2026 fifth-round pick

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more&nbsp;

Charlottetown Forward Ross Campbell Heads To NCAA

Remparts Overager Commits To Maryville University 

Eagles Commit To American Forward Jack Broderick For 2026-27 Season 

Wildcats Blueliner Commits To NCAA Northern Michigan For Next Season

Maxim Masse Wins CHL Player Of The Year + All Other QMJHL Winners

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy