QMJHL Talent Cracks Elite Prospects Preliminary 2026 Draft Ranking

The QMJHL season is now underway, and scouts and draft analysts alike have begun analyzing talent ahead of next summer's NHL draft.

Elite Prospects is one of the most popular and diligent online resources for rankings, and their team published its preliminary draft ranking and players to watch list this week.

Below is a look at how some of the QMJHL's top draft-eligible talent stacks up in their scouts' eyes.

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB) - 9

The dynamic defenseman Villeneuve will be a key part of a loaded Armada squad in 2025-26, and will look to prove himself as a can't-miss prospect despite his smaller stature. He recorded over a point-per-game last season from the blue line, and will hope to boost those numbers even more this go around.

Yegor Shilov (VIC) - 13

Shilov, who will start his rookie season in the QMJHL after spending last season with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, comes in higher on this list than most, cracking the top 15. The Russian winger and Boston University commit will hope to be a leader of Victoriaville's offensive group this season to make a big splash in his new home.

Charlie Morrison (QUE) - 26

After spending last year learning what the QMJHL is like as a rookie defenseman, Morrison will look to use his good size (6-foot-3, 201 lbs. at 17) and two-way ability to take a step into being a top blueliner on a Remparts team that still leans fairly young.

Lars Steiner (ROU) - 31

The Swiss import winger Steiner is coming off a point-per-game rookie campaign with Rouyn-Noranda, and will look to improve upon those number in 2025-26 in order to be a first-round pick come June 2026. He'll also hope to be an offensive leader for Switzerland at this winter's World Juniors, which could give him a leg up in the eyes of some scouts.

In addition to the four players ranked in the top 32, a handful of players were given 'B' grades as players to watch this season.

Benjamin Cosette-Ayotte (VDO)

Cameron Chartrand (SNB)

Dylan Rozzi (SNB)

Maddox Dagenais (QUE)

Oliviers Murnieks (SNB)

Also, Tynan Lawrence, whose QMJHL rights are owned by Chicoutimi but will play this upcoming season with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks, is ranked sixth on this list.

