QMJHL Trade Deadline: All Moves On Deadline Day

It's a busy day across the QMJHL, with teams looking to get their final deals in before the window shuts at noon. Here's a one-stop shop of every trade that's taken place on deadline day.

Charlottetown trades Dylan Caron to Sherbrooke for 2028 10th (SHE)

The 17-year-old Caron will join his third QMJHL organization, and will hope to get his first games in the league in Sherbrooke. A 5-foot-10 right shot defenseman, he has 16 (3+13) points in 20 games for the Sainte-Foy Dynamiques of the QCHL this season

Drummondville trades Yan Gaudeau to Gatineau for no compensation

An overage defenseman, Gaudreau has a goal and six assists in 36 games with the Volts this season. Considering they're moving an overager for nothing and didn't need to open a spot, it's fair to wonder if there's a move for another overager coming.

Blainville-Boisbriand trades Olivier Bacon to Moncton for 2026 8th (BLB)

With the recent acquisition of William Lacelle, the Armada have too many goalies. Moncton picks up Bacon as an insurance option down the stretch. The 19-year-old has a 2-1-0 record, 3.60 goals-against average and .883 save percentage with the Armada this season.

Gatineau trades Jan Golicic to Blainville-Boisbriand in exchange for Alexandre Carbonneau, Zackarie Michaud, 2028 2nd (BLB), 2026 3rd (BLB), 2028 3rd (BLB)

Gatineau trades Nathan St-Pierre to Quebec for 2027 9th (QUE)

The 19-year-old goalie, who is the nephew of longtime NHLer and former QMJHLer Jean-Sebastian Giguere, has a 1-6-1 record, 4.37 goals-against average and .848 save percentage in Gatineau this season. He'll be a depth option in goal for the Remparts.

Charlottetown trades Vincent Gladu to Rimouski for 2028 7th (RIM)

After trading William Lacelle and having Mathis Langevin leave the team, Rimouski needs warm bodies in goal. They've acquired Dayton Kitchener to be their starter, and Gladu can be a backup option. He has a 1-3-2 record, 5.45 G.A.A. and .845 save percentage with the Islanders this season.

Baie-Comeau trades Xavier Daigle to Val-d'Or for James Roberts, 2026 4th (VDO), 2028 6th (VDO)

Overager Daigle will join his fourth QMJHL organization of the year, starting the season in Cape Breton before being moved to Chicoutimi, then to Baie-Comeau. In total, he has 13 (3+10) points in 32 games this season.

Roberts, 18, is in his first full QMJHL season. The 6-foot-3 blueliner has two goals in 23 games for the Foreurs.

Moncton trades Victor Regis to Shawinigan for 2027 12th (SHA)

The goaltending carousel continues on deadline day, as Regis moves to Shawinigan. Regis heads back to the team who drafted him in Shawinigan, where he played his only two QMJHL games last season. This year, he's played with the West Kent Steamers in the MJAHL.

Shawinigan trades Jordan Forget to Victoriaville for 2028 4th (VIC)

The Tigres have been a bit better of late, and acquire a veteran forward for cheap to go along with all their young talent. Forget has 14 (3+11) points in 32 games for the Cataractes this season.

Blainville-Boisbriand trades Arseni Radkov to Saint John for 2027 3rd (SNB)

The Montreal Canadiens prospect has lost his spot after the Lacelle trade, and once Jakub Milota returns, it wouldn't be wise for the Armada to use an import spot on a third-string goalie. So, Radkov is off to Saint John, and the open import spot was used to acquire Golicic.

Radkov has a 12-7-3 record, 3.01 G.A.A. and .894 save percentage this season with the Armada, and is committed to the NCAA's University of Massachusetts for the 2026-27 season.

Saint John trades Justin Robinson, Max Vilen to Moncton for Carl-Otto Magnusson, 2026 2nd (DRU), 2027 2nd (BLB)

A rare import-for-import trade sees the two teams swap 19-year-old Swedish blueliners. Vilen has two goals and 12 assists in 27 games for the Sea Dogs this season. Robinson will be a veteran backup option, playing 19 games this season with a 6-9-1 record, .886 save percentage and 3.97 G.A.A. in Saint John.

Magnusson is a 6-foot-7 behemoth who's committed to the University of Connecticut next season. He has a goal and seven assists in 31 games with the Wildcats this year.

Gatineau trades Maxime Cote to Saint John for 2027 6th (QUE)

The Sea Dogs fill an overage spot with Cote, who has 17 (6+11) points in 29 games this season. He'll join his fourth QMJHL organization in his five-year junior career.

Blainville-Boisbriand trades Bo Damphousse to Saint John for Elliot Dube

A one-for-one 18-year-old forward for defenseman trade sees Damphousse, the son of QMJHL and NHL legend Vincent Damphousse dealt to Saint John. The younger Damphousse has a goal and 10 assists for the Armada this season, but with other blueliners being added via trade, he's lost his spot.

Dube will bring some responsibility and depth at centre for Blainville. He has seven goals and seven assists in 32 games with the Sea Dogs.

Baie-Comeau trades Gleb Semenov, 2027 10th to Shawinigan for Lucas Scartozzi, 2026 3rd (CHI), 2026 4th (SHA)

Shawinigan have made a lot of moves around the fringes this window, and now add an import in Semenov. He has 19 (7+12) points in 38 games this season with the Drakkar. Going the other way is Scartozzi, who's only gotten into one QMJHL game this year, putting up an assist, but has 25 (14+11) points in 23 games with the QJHL's Longueuil Collège-Français this season.

Charlottetown trades Jabez Seymour to Saint John for 2028 6th (SNB), 2028 8th (SNB)

Seymour will add some size and depth up front for the Sea Dogs, and has been pushed out by the Islanders with recent moves. He has five goals and two assists in 36 games this season.

Sherbrooke trades Robin Benoit to Baie-Comeau for 2026 2nd (CAP), 2026 3rd (CHI)

Baie-Comeau finally does some buying after being one of the biggest sellers of the trade period. Benoit has 24 (12+12) points in 35 games this season for the Phoenix, and is a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit.

