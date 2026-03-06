Recap: St. Louis Blues Prospect Carbonneau Becomes First CHLer To 50 Goals This Season

Thursday saw four QMJHL games, including all of the big three teams picking up comfortable victories. Multiple NHL draftees had big nights, including St. Louis Blues star prospect Justin Carbonneau hitting a major milestone.
It's been a banner season for Justin Carbonneau.
The 19th overall pick in the most recent NHL entry draft had a great camp with the Blues, playing a ton in preseason before being loaned back to a loaded Armada side.
And ever since he returned to QMJHL ice, he's been firing goals past goaltenders all over the league.
That trend did not stop Thursday night in Halifax. Spencer Gill would open the scoring with his second goal of the season after returning from a long injury, before Carbonneau would score his 49th goal of the season, both of these goals coming before the 2:30 mark of the opening period.
While there was no more scoring in the rest of the first, Blainville-Boisbriand would strike again early in the second, as Elliot Dube would make the lead 3-0.
Quinn Kennedy would get the Mooseheads on the board soon after, before Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Bill Zonnon restored the three-goal advantage for the visitors. Kennedy once again answered quickly to Halifax, scoring his second of the night to cut the lead to 4-2.
Then, with 41 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Carbonneau would strike again, his 50th goal of the season in just 54 games.
The Lévis native became the second player in Armada franchise history to hit the 50-goal plateau, with Alex Barre-Boulet hitting the mark in 2017-18, amassing 53 goals in 65 games.
Shawn Carrier would get the Moose back within two goals with a power-play goal in the third, but Jacob Beaulieu would put it away with just under four minutes to go, as the Armada would skate to a comfortable 6-3 road win.
Carbonneau added an assist to go alongside his pair of goals, while Torkel Jennersjo had three assists. Zach Pelletier picked up the victory, stopping 29 of 32 Halifax shots.
Other Scores
Cape Breton (1) - Moncton (5)
Gatineau (0) - Chicoutimi (7)
Newfoundland (4) - Rouyn-Noranda (4)
Player of the Night
Maxim Schafer (CHI) - 0 goals, 5 assists
Blainville-Boisbriand at Moncton - 6 PM EST
Cape Breton at Halifax - 6 PM EST
Rimouski at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST
Charlottetown at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST
Drummondville at Shawinigan - 7 PM EST